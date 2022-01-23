Real Madrid vs Elche 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Elche just three days after beating them in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16. This will be a very different game, though, as players like Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy will all return to the starting lineup.

Los Blancos must take advantage of Sevilla’s home draw against Celta. If Madrid beat Elche, they will increase their lead to six points, which would be a fine advantage this early in the season.

Real Madrid clearly have the edge to beat Elche, but it’s been proven time and time again this season that intensity and composure are necessary to beat every single team in the table. Half efforts won’t be enough, so Ancelotti must make sure to keep every player motivated after what was a hard-fought, intense win on Thursday. In the end, Sevilla gave Madrid a good chance to increase their lead and they must not waste it.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/23/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

