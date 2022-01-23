PSA: Early bird tickets for our Washington DC podcast end this month

Full throttle! The Managing Madrid Podcast world tour continues!

Thank you to everyone who came out to our Miami podcast this week, and special thanks to Andres Cordero for helping us answer questions on stage.

Next up: Washington DC. This will be our only stop in the nation’s capital, and if you book your spot now, you’ll save $10 - $20 USD. Early bird tickets end on the last day this month.

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to WASHINGTON DC!

About this event

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Wasington DC. So everyone in Virginia and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast the weekend of March 12, 2022 at 7pm. The event will be held at Royal Sonesta Washington DC, in a conference room.

Reserve your early bird spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in Washington DC for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet Kiyan, Gabe and Om!

Date and time

Sat, 12 Mar 2022, 7:00 PM –

Sun, 13 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM EST

Location

Royal Sonesta Washington DC

2121 P Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20037

United States

