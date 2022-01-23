Ibrahimovic: “I told Mbappe: ‘In your place I would go to Real Madrid”

In an interview with L’Équipe today, Sweden and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed a conversation he had with Kylian Mbappe once. The interview was done primarily to promote Ibrahimovic’s new auto-biography entitled ‘Adrenalina’.

In the interview, Ibrahimovic was asked if Mbappe should go to Real Madrid.

“Only Kylian can answer this question. It depends on what he wants and what he thinks. I would go... but if it were PSG I would try to keep him,” Ibrahimovic says. “The club wants him to continue, but does he want to stay? There are more teams that follow him. If you can sign Mbappé and you don’t want to, it’s you’ve got the wrong job.”

Ibrahimovic then referred to a story earlier in their careers when they spoke about Real Madrid.

“It is true that one day he asked me and I replied: ‘In your place I would go to Real Madrid,” Ibrahimovic says. “I had the opportunity to play for different teams, different countries, with different footballers and that’s how I learned and grew up. Playing at home your entire career is easier. Going away is an adventure.”