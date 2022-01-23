Open Thread: January 24, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name. Hope you enjoy today’s edition!

CARLETTO’s WAY: Ancelotti’s men continue to suffer but remain on track

..Now comes the most important period of the season, where titles are won.. We’re well placed in La liga, in the Champions League and the Copa.” - Don Carlo

The boys continued to show character for the 12354684th time this season. It’s become something of a staple. This time coming back from 2 goals down with less than 8 minutes to go.

A Luka Modric penalty and clutch header from Militao salvaged a point for the blancos.

We don’t need another hero..

Vini’s got this

Vinicius to the rescue once more. He didn’t score the equalizer but his genius was at the fore was more as he picked out Eder Militao in the dying embers of the game. Vinicius has made a leap the likes of which hasn’t been seen since Robert Johnson(see “ReMastered: Devil at the crossroads”) sold his soul to master the guitar.

The bad news however, is that Karim is now injured. We do not know the extent of the injury as yet but we best hold our collective breath. Karim didn’t have a particularly great game. His penalty miss seemed to turn the tie against Real Madrid and instead of a cushion, we were down a goal at the break. Hoping for a speedy recovery for the great Frenchman.

Eden Hazard still promising.. Showing signs of progress?

I don’t really know what to make of the Belgian’s latest performance. I am easily one of his harshest critics. What do you guys think. Is Hazard on the way up?

Hazard’s competition, that is Asensio and Rodrygo have both been involved in 8 goals each so far this season. While both players can do better, their current rate of production is relatively healthy.

