CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Elche, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Elche in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Hazard, Benzema.

Elche starting XI (TBC): Werner, Palacios, Verdu, Gonzalez, Mojica, Mascarell, Guti, Josan, Morente, Milla, Perez.

As expected, Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema return to the starting lineup. Hazard also starts. Real Madrid will have some days off until the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals against Athletic Bilbao on February 2nd, so they have to make sure they take care of business today, even more so after Sevilla’s unexpected draw at home against Celta.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/23/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

