Ancelotti: “Normally you lose these kinds of games, but we didn’t give up”

Real Madrid fought back to earn a point against Elche and Carlo Ancelotti was happy with the spirit his players showed. In his post-match press conference, he said: “The game was lost. Normally you lose these kinds of games. But, we didn’t give up. The way we reacted said a lot about the squad. We need to try to avoid getting into that kind of situation, though. There are fine margins that meant we dropped points. We can’t be happy, but there are things we can take from this.”

Sevilla also dropped points this weekend and Ancelotti brought them up too when analysing Real Madrid’s situation. He said: “Sevilla let an opportunity pass them by this weekend too. This Saturday and Sunday in LaLiga was quite crazy. Look at Atlético as well, who came back. It’s such a competitive league and Elche are a really good team too.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s injury

One of the pieces of bad news was Karim Benzema’s injury and Ancelotti spoke about the issue, confirming that it’s a different injury to the one he suffered in December. He said: “We’ll look tomorrow. It’s not the same as the one from the Real Sociedad game. We hope to have him back soon.”

Ancelotti on Militão and Ramos as goalscoring centre-backs

Éder Militão scored the equaliser and Ancelotti compared him to Sergio Ramos, the club’s previous goalscoring centre-back. He stated: “Look at our second goal, where our best headerer scored it and that’s Militão. Sergio Ramos scored a lot of goals, one of which I remember quite well, and I used to tell him he’d be a great striker. Now, Militão is working on this. He can become even more clinical, like Ramos was.”