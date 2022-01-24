Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid miss chances and slip defensively (Elche post-game)

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!

On this episode, we discuss:

Were we happy with the performance?

Eden Hazard’s performance

Lucas Vazquez’s prformance

Vinicius Jr - Karim Benzema connection

Vinicius’s performance

Isco / Even Hazard false vs Luka Jovic

Jovic’s performance

Ferland Mendy’s prformance

Defensive sequences on both goals conceded

Eder Militao’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

4-2-3-1

CaseHero moments of the day

Can we fix the issue of injury time?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)