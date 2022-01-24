Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid miss chances and slip defensively (Elche post-game)

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!
On this episode, we discuss:
- Were we happy with the performance?
- Eden Hazard’s performance
- Lucas Vazquez’s prformance
- Vinicius Jr - Karim Benzema connection
- Vinicius’s performance
- Isco / Even Hazard false vs Luka Jovic
- Jovic’s performance
- Ferland Mendy’s prformance
- Defensive sequences on both goals conceded
- Eder Militao’s performance
- Carlo Ancelotti’s subs
- 4-2-3-1
- CaseHero moments of the day
- Can we fix the issue of injury time?
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
