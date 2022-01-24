Alcoyano’s coach complains about his team’s fans cheering for Real Madrid and Castilla

Real Madrid Castilla played an away match at Alcoyano today, in a match where they drew 1 - 1 and opened the scoring through a Sergio Arribas goal.

Alcoyano’s manager, Vicente Parras, took the opportunity after the game to voice his displeasure about the fans at Alcoyano’s stadium, Estadio al Collao, who did not subdue their enthusiasm supporting Raul Gonzalez’s team, as well as Real Madrid’s senior side earlier this seaosn.

“I didn’t like the day of the Cup. I understand the situation, but I didn’t like it when Madrid scored 1-2 and half a tier got up,” Parras said. “And against Castilla when the boy Arribas made a move, people said “Uyyy, Ohhhh”. I understand the admiration, but if a player of ours is running to recover the ball, leaving his skin... well, I didn’t like it,“

What Parras is describing must be frustrating, but is is a reality in Spain. Most fans of small teams in the country also either support Real Madrid or Barcelona.