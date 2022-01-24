Benzema’s house robbed during the Elche game — report

Needles to say, this was not a good day for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman asked for a substitute in the second of Real Madrid’s 2 - 2 draw vs Elche, and left the field. Early reports indicate he will miss the Copa del Rey clash vs Athletic Club, but should be back in time for the first leg Champions League game vs PSG. We’ll know more about his injury tomorrow.

A report in ‘20 minutes’ tonight stated that during the match, Benzema’s house was robbed. The house was empty, per the report, when the robbery happened. The thieves entered through the garden of his San Sebastián de los Reyes house.

This is the second time Benzema’s house was robbed during a game. Back in 2019, Benzema got word after a February Clasico that thieves broke into his house.

At the time of this reporting, there is not further information and the thieves have not yet been identified.