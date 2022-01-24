Elche assistant: “In neither of the two games against us did Real Madrid feel comfortable”

Elche assistant manager Jaime Ramos, who managed the team today at the Bernabeu due to head coach Francisco Rodriguez being out due to COVID-19 protocols, spoke to the media tonight after his side drew 2 - 2 with Real Madrid.

Ramos was proud of his team’s performance and felt good about how they “neutralized” Vinicius Jr.

“The feeling is a bit bittersweet,” Ramos said after the game. “After winning 0-2 against Madrid, they tied us in the end. When time passes, we will value this point. It is a point of work and collective effort. Overcoming many adversities. This team has a tremendous soul and heart. We came with many casualties and injuries, although we are not going to excuse ourselves on that. We must be proud of this squad and this fans

“Vinicius Jr was neutralized quite well. But not only him. In neither of the two games against us did Real Madrid feel comfortable. That has a lot of value”.