Benzema’s injury not as serious as initially expected, still doubtful for Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has caught a break as the tests revealed that the hamstring injury he picked up against Elche is not as serious as the doctors initially expected. Benzema suffered a minor muscle cramp and could even make it in time for the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals against Athletic Bilbao, although it’s very likely that the coaching staff and Benzema himself decide to play it safe and sit that match out knowing how risky it would be to feature in that game.

Benzema and the medical staff were already thinking about being ready for the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against PSG, so this is definitely good news for all parts involved as his presence in that game is all but certain assuming he doesn’t suffer any kind of relapse during the next few weeks.

If the French striker and Carlo Ancelotti make the most reasonable decision and choose to keep Benzema out when Los Blancos visit San Mames on February 2nd, Luka Jovic will be the team’s starting striker.