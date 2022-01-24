Viz-thread: Real Madrid 2-2 Elche (LaLiga)

Real Madrid waited until the very last phase of the game to make it 2-2 from 0-2 down against Elche at the Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos lost two crucial points in LaLiga in another frustrating performance against an opponent who are sitting close to the relegation zone. Here’s our brief analysis of the game from a data-viz perspective.

Passing Network

Hazard’s inclusion as a right-winger was largely only as an actualy right-winger on paper. He played a lot closer to the central areas. This made things a bit overwhelming for Lucas Vazquez on the right.

Action Zones

There was a fair bit of positional interchangeability between Ferland Mendy and David Alaba. Alaba practically played as the left-back after Real Madrid conceded the second goal.

Hazard’s positioning

Eden Hazard kept occupying the central channels and the left flank throughout the game. This made Real Madrid’s shape skewed to the left.

We now have a three-game sample size to show that Hazard on the right-wing is literally a hazard from a structural point of view. Ancelotti must realize this quickly and find a better solution for Eden Hazard.