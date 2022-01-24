Real Madrid reportedly interested in Palmeiras teenager Endrick

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in 15-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick Moreira, according to MARCA.

The teenager has featured for the Brazilian Serie A club’s youth side this season. Most recently he scored a wonderful Puskas candidate against Oeste in the Copinha junior tournament this past week. He also started in the semi-final against Sao Paulo.

Copinha is the under-20 football tournament in Brazil which has featured Real Madrid players in the past including Vinicius and Casemiro.

ENDRICK WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/0r6zPXN6yN — Jeroen (@JPT5_) January 19, 2022

Real Madrid and other interested clubs, reportedly including Barcelona and Manchester United, are not eligible to sign Endrick until he turns 18, according to FIFA’s overseas underage player policy. Real Madrid have experience signing Brazilian youth players in Vinicius, Rodrygo and Reinier Jesus.

Endrick is reportedly averaging almost a goal per match with Palmeiras’ youth team and has already made over 50 appearances with the club. He will be back in action in the Copinha final against Santos on Tuesday.