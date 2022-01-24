Toni Kroos: “I strongly believe it’s important to act respectfully on the pitch”

Toni Kroos now has an app — the Toni Kroos academy — where he gives lessons on football to those who’ve signed up. In it, he releases interesting insights and personal thoughts that are exclusive to the app.

Today he released an interesting message on the app, where he reflects on the refereeing decisions that have gone against him, namely the phantom call against Elche in Copa del Rey where the German was called for a fouled even though he did not touch the opponent (Tete Morente).

“In times of high emotion it’s hard to stay calm sometimes,” Kroos said in a video on the app. ”You may have seen this situation on the weekend where I received a yellow card that I didn’t fully agree with. I think it’s okay to argue with the referees or other players if you don’t agree with a decision. However, I strongly believe it’s important to act respectfully on the pitch, especially to be a good role model for our children.

“Sometimes with emotions on the pitch, this is difficult, but me and everyone else have to remember who is watching us. I try to teach these values ​​on and off the pitch at the Toni Kroos Academy.”