 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marta Corredera Announces She Is Expecting A Baby

The fullback will take a break from football to focus on her family.

By Om Arvind
/ new
Real Madrid v WFC Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv: Group B - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid fullback Marta Corredera has revealed the reason for her recent absences from the team, announcing that she is expecting a baby.

Translation: We are VERY HAPPY to announce that the family is growing.

Now it’s time to take care of myself for awhile and take a sports break to enjoy every moment of this new stage!

We look forward to seeing you!

Juggling family life and a professional career is never easy, especially for female footballers. Many forgo pregnancy until they retire, although there are also a number of high-profile athletes that have done the opposite, such as Alex Morgan and Serena Williams.

Marta Corredera is another that joins the list, stating:

It’s a dream to combine motherhood and football. I feel good and I really want to enjoy this new stage.

The Managing Madrid family congratulates her on this joyous occasion and wishes her and her future child the best of health.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...