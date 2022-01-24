Marta Corredera Announces She Is Expecting A Baby

Real Madrid fullback Marta Corredera has revealed the reason for her recent absences from the team, announcing that she is expecting a baby.

Estamos MUY FELICES de anunciaros que la familia crece



Ahora toca cuidarse por un tiempo y hacer una pausa deportiva para disfrutar de cada momento de esta nueva etapa!



¡Te esperamos con ganas!❤️



Som-hi @JosepOlive1985! ✨#babyiscoming #babyisloading #Futfem #Feliz pic.twitter.com/NeW5kB4T2l — Marta Corredera (@Corredera7) January 24, 2022

Translation: We are VERY HAPPY to announce that the family is growing. Now it’s time to take care of myself for awhile and take a sports break to enjoy every moment of this new stage! We look forward to seeing you!

Juggling family life and a professional career is never easy, especially for female footballers. Many forgo pregnancy until they retire, although there are also a number of high-profile athletes that have done the opposite, such as Alex Morgan and Serena Williams.

Marta Corredera is another that joins the list, stating:

It’s a dream to combine motherhood and football. I feel good and I really want to enjoy this new stage.

