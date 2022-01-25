Open Thread : 25 January 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name.

Karim’s shoulders

“I learned a lot with Cristiano, so I was ready after he left. .. When I have the armband, it pushes me even more to lead by example. It’s something exceptional for me.” - Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo carried Real Madrid’s offense for a decade and through a moment in football history that was littered with trophies for the club. Karim Benzema was plying his trade in the long shadow of the Portuguese legend. Karim Benzema has an opportunity to continue to make history with what is now his team. Vinicius has stepped up and carried his torch, which should give Karim and his fellow blancos optimism for more silverware this season.

Heavy lies the head.. Somebody’s gotta do it.

Memory Lane: The Copa[2014].. Ancelotti’s first trophy in white

Ancelotti won the copa del rey in 2014. The copa has never been high on Real Madrid’s list of priorities but with Barcelona making it near impossible for Real Madrid to have any kind of domestic success, winning the copa was more than just a trophy. It was fuel to the fire for more success. Real Madrid have an appetite for the domestic cup this season. The team will have to suffer yet again against a highly motivated Bilbao in order to take another step towards the title.

There’s an opportunity for a domestic treble if Real Madrid overcome Bilbao for the 4th time this season. Bilbao are quite easily the strongest opposition remaining in the draw.

Vinicius, Eduardo and a model for the new Bernabeu

Vinicius Jr’s meteoric rise to world class status was a pleasant surprise to many of us. It’s not that he’s been brilliant. It’s that he’s almost always brilliant this season. Many of us have noted similarities between the Vini and Cama at similar ages. They both love to dribble, they always want the ball and they’re eager to show just how good they are. They don’t shrink from a challenge. It follows that we might expect Eduardo to be given opportunities perhaps even more deliberately than was done with Vinicius.

Does Vinicius Jr’s success give us a blueprint on what to do with Eduardo Camavinga?

