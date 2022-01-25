Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Benzema’s injury; Martial to Sevilla; Simeone’s unconventional sub

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Reflection on Real Madrid’s draw vs Elche
- Karim Benzema’s injury and timeline of return
- What should Barcelona have done with the Neymar money in hindsight?
- Why Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho failed
- Anthony Martial to Sevilla
- Aubamayeng next landing spot
- Barcelona vs Alaves
- Riqui Puig’s absence
- Atletico Madrid’s remontada over Valencia
- Diego Simeone’s sub: Monteiro for Joao Felix
- How much do we rate Cholo?
- And more
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
