 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Benzema’s injury; Martial to Sevilla; Simeone’s unconventional sub

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn review this weekend’s La Liga action

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Reflection on Real Madrid’s draw vs Elche
  • Karim Benzema’s injury and timeline of return
  • What should Barcelona have done with the Neymar money in hindsight?
  • Why Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho failed
  • Anthony Martial to Sevilla
  • Aubamayeng next landing spot
  • Barcelona vs Alaves
  • Riqui Puig’s absence
  • Atletico Madrid’s remontada over Valencia
  • Diego Simeone’s sub: Monteiro for Joao Felix
  • How much do we rate Cholo?
  • And more

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...