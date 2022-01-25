Carvajal tests negative for Covid-19

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has finally tested negative for Covid-19 and will be available when Los Blancos face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals next week.

Carvajal got infected with the virus during the recent Spanish Supercup trip to Saudi Arabia. The defender had recently recovered from the muscle injury he picked up on the Madrid Derby against Atletico, so it’s been a while since he hasn’t established himself as the starter on the right side of the defensive line.

His presence on that position will be crucial now that Real Madrid’s schedule is about to get busier and tougher. Carvajal will be crucial when Los Blancos face Athletic in the Quarterfinals but also when they visit Paris for the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Still, knowing his history with injuries, Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of the coaching staff should definitely make sure that Carvajal is able to stay fresh and healthy for what’s ahead.