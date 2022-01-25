Real Madrid in best position to sign 15-year-old Brazilian wonderkid—report

Endrick, the 15-year-old Brazilian striker that is setting the U20 Copinha alight, has quickly become one of the hottest properties in Europe. The elite clubs in world football — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all said to be scouting the youngster. A report from MARCA, indicates that Real Madrid are in the best position to sign the Brazilian due to his preference for the club and Madrid’s tie to his agency (TFM - the same agents of Vinicius Junior).

Since Endrick is only 15-years-old, he cannot play in Europe until he turns 18. Real Madrid not only have to convince the player, but also his family, the agents, and all the while must also maintain a good relationship with the club, Palmeiras. Juni Califat, chief scout, as well as the executives at Real Madrid, will look to utilize the same tactics that were implemented for the Vinicius Junior deal. The example of Vinicius Junior can be used to give Endrick a glimpse into his future. His agency, TFM, understands how Madrid operates and the treatment of their players. Vinicius has been involved himself in trying to persuade the young pearl, reportedly sending Endrick a Real Madrid kit earlier in the season. Endrick’s father earlier this week revealed that the player is a fan of Real Madrid and wants to emulate his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The deal could cost around €20-25M guaranteed, and the total deal could cost up to €45-50M if all bonuses are hit. Madrid are best place to win the signature, but will have to convince Endrick that his future lies in the Spanish capital, even if super-stars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were to arrive this summer.