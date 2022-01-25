Rodrygo Goes: “It would be an honor to play with Mbappe at Real Madrid”

Rodrygo Goes has been called up to the latest Brazil squad ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. Upon his arrival in South America, the Real Madrid winger gave a lengthy interview to TNT Sports Brasil. In the interview, Rodrygo discussed the upcoming UCL match vs PSG, his form in the Champions League, Neymar, Mbappe, his future at Madrid, and his chemistry with Vinicius and Benzema.

Favorites for the Champions League?

“I think when we talk about the Champions League, Real Madrid always has to be among the favorites. There is still a lot of time before the round of 16 and we are working hard ahead of the next round. Real Madrid always thinks about winning every title, above all the Champions League.”

PSG Squad

“We are in the midst of a great season and we have to continue like this. Of course, PSG have some great players, some of the best in the world. It is going to be a difficult tie, they have an excellent team, but we are working well.”

Individual UCL Form

“Of course I would like to be decisive in this knockout tie. I have had some luck in this competition and I hope that it will continue to accompany me and help us win the title.”

Neymar

“It is always special to play against him. It’s impossible for someone not to enjoy watching him play.”

Mbappe

“Since I arrived at Real Madrid, there has been quite a lot of talk and rumors, not only of Mbappe, but of the possible arrival of a lot of players. I don’t know exactly what the situation is, the competition in that position is already stacked and he would be a very big name to add to the list. But of course, I am sure that he would help the team and make us very happy with his play. It would be an honor to play with him. That is more or less how I see it, a player that would come to help us.”

Future at Madrid

“My one dream was to play at Real Madrid and now that I am here, I am not going to think about anything else. I hope to be playing at Madrid for many years.”

Vinicius and Benzema

“Everything is much easier playing with Vinicius and Benzema. Vini is having a great season and Karim has the intelligence to play...it’s very easy to play with him. For me, it is an honor to be able to assist him. It is not for nothing that they are fighting to be some of the best players on the planet and I am very happy to be able to play with them.”