Open Thread : 26 January 2022

The possibilities are endless

Give me the future..

Vinicius 2.0?

This 15-year old prodigy is likely on his way to the Bernabeu in a couple of years. He’s going to join a squad much better than the one Vinicius joined and he’ll flourish all the same. I mean, we’ve got a blueprint now. There’s no way we’ll mess this one up.

The Case for Fede

Fede could change the way we play for the better

Fede didn’t start over Modric because of his technical excellence or extraordinary football IQ. He started over Modric because he allowed the team to move quickly from defence to offence as well as defensive transition. I hold that the team can still benefit tremendously from that advantage. If we stop looking for Fede to do what Modric does and focus on the support and goal threat Fede brings, we might find a consistency in his game that makes the team better.

Who thinks he’d look way better in white?

While Fede fights for a place in the Real Madrid starting XI, Real Madrid are linked to Bellingham which might indicate a waning of the trust the club has previously shown in the Uruguay midfielder. I’ve not seen much of Jude Bellingham but there’s been a lot of noise about him lately. Could he become the next Modric? I read, “complete midfielder” somewhere. Does the move make sense for Real Madrid?

