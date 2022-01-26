Real Madrid will not loan out Jovic this winter — report

Reports were hot and heavy in the past 48 hours that Real Madrid’s Serbian striker, Luka Jovic, was very close to a loan move to Arsenal this window.

But things changed today, per a report from Marca. Two things have happened: 1) No offer from Arsenal has arrived at the offices in Valdebebas; and 2) Karim Benzema’s injury has made Real Madrid a bit hesitant to lose their back-up striker.

Loaning out players mid-season can be risky. As seen last season with Eder Militao for example, loaning someone like him out would’ve been disastrous with Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos getting injured. Not that Militao was ever going to be loaned out anyway, but might a similar situation arise for Jovic this season if, God forbid, Karim Benzema goes down for a prolonged period?

Per the same report in Marca, Jovic is open to leaving Real Madrid if he finds a suitable spot. He does not care about causing problems with his contract by either pushing his way out or forcing the club to keep him. He just wants to play.

Either way, whether at Real Madrid or elsewhere, he will need to prove his worth in the minutes he’s given.