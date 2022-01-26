Bernabeu among top reviewed stadiums in the world—report

An article looked at the average of ratings of stadiums around European football. To not a huge surprise, Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu was among the most highly reviewed stadiums, according to an article from Money.co.uk (via MARCA).

The article averaged scores from three separate travel and review sites including TripAdvisor, Google and Football Ground Map. Weighing and averaging the scores from the three sites, a score was given to over 50 European stadiums.

The Bernabeu ranked second on the list along five other stadiums including the Camp Nou and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The several teams tied for second were scored a 4.53/5.

The top-ranked stadium on the list was Signal Iduna Park belonging to Borussia Dortmund, which was given a score of 4.57/5.

The lowest scoring stadium in LaLiga on the list was Celta Vigo’s Balaidos with a score of 3.37/5. The lowest score throughout Europe was given to Serie A club Empoli’s Stadio Carlo Castellani with an average score of 2.90/5.