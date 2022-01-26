Quinta del Buitre receives International Sports Award from the city of Madrid

As you can see from the beautiful image in the header, Quinta del Buitre (Real Madrid’s iconic cohort that dominated Spanish football in the 80s, consisting of Emilio Butragueño, Manuel Sanchís, José Miguel González Míchel, Rafael Martín Vázquez and Miguel Pardeza) were reunited today at Valdebebas to receive an award from the city of Madrid.

Quinta del Buitre was a force. They were five Spanish footballers promoted by Alfredo di Stefano from a Castilla side that were dominant, and even won Segunda at one point under head coach / legend Amancio Amaro. Di Stefano promoted those Castilla played from 1983 - 1984. It was the greatest thing he ever did as a manager. Quinta del Buitre were surrounded by great pieces, including the superstar Hugo Sanchez.

From Real Madrid’s official website today: