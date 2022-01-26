Real Madrid will not terminate Reinier’s loan deal with Dortmund

Real Madrid are not going to terminate Reinier Jesus’ loan deal with Borussia Dortmund and the attacker midfielder will end the 2021-2022 season playing in his current club, according to a report from AS.

Los Blancos were thinking about trying to find their way out of Reinier’s loan deal so that the attacking midfielder could play some more relevant minutes during the second half of the season. However, they’ve decided to stay put and Reinier will just have to keep working in training to earn the minutes he wants.

The Brazilian player has had a very underwhelming two-year loan in Germany. He’s already 20 years old and has only played around 500 minutes during these two seasons, which is definitely not enough considering the expectations Real Madrid had when they decided to spend €30 million on his signing.

In this context, Los Blancos will just have to find a club willing to give Reinier the minutes he needs to develop as a player.