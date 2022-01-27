 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread : 27 January 2022

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Ancelotti’s men continue to prepare for what’s about to be a long stretch of crucial encounters. These next two months will be the most exacting period of the season for the Blancos. The South American players will likely miss the important Copa QF tie against Bilbao but hopefully Karim will be there to help us over the line.

Jose Mourinho celebrates 59 years!

Today’s poll is inspired by @GFE’s comments from yesterday:

When I look at Valverde (any version of him), I don’t necessarily see him making it at Real Madrid as one of the 3 midfielders in 4-3-3 formation. I actually see in him quite a few attributes from Hakimi, so my intuition is that with the proper training (and experience), Valverde could become in the next years the solution for our RB problem.

