Open Thread : 27 January 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“Every day has a life of its own” - Uknown.. Or yours truly

The Night is long and full of terrors..

Ancelotti’s men continue to prepare for what’s about to be a long stretch of crucial encounters. These next two months will be the most exacting period of the season for the Blancos. The South American players will likely miss the important Copa QF tie against Bilbao but hopefully Karim will be there to help us over the line.

Putting in the work

⚽✊ Goals and saves from today's training session! pic.twitter.com/6BIXXcSN91 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 26, 2022

Joy

The only way is up!

A special One!

Jose Mourinho celebrates 59 years!

A character like no other!



Never change, José Mourinho. Happy birthday! #UCL pic.twitter.com/lwcavyji6D — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 26, 2022

Today’s poll is inspired by @GFE’s comments from yesterday:

When I look at Valverde (any version of him), I don’t necessarily see him making it at Real Madrid as one of the 3 midfielders in 4-3-3 formation. I actually see in him quite a few attributes from Hakimi, so my intuition is that with the proper training (and experience), Valverde could become in the next years the solution for our RB problem.

The Daily Poll