Managing Madrid Podcast: Brahim vs Juve, Kubo’s touch, Odriozola’s red, and new signing Sofie Svava

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.
Part one: Loan-tracker with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse
- Brahim Diaz vs Juventus
- His good and bad, and main things that need to change in his decision-making
- Alvaro Odriozola’s red card and overall performance vs Cagliari
- Vlahovic to Juventus
- Takefusa Kubo vs Villarreal
- Victor Chust vs Levante
- Borja Mayoral vs Real Sociedad
- And more.
Part Two (31:09): Las Blancas with Om Arvind and Jasmina Schweimler
- Svava’s strengths and best position/s
- What she needs to improve on and areas for growth
- Why she got so few minutes at Wolfsburg
- Svava’s competition with Olga and where the former fits in at Real Madrid
- Whether Svava can really deputize in central midfield
- The need for patience and parallels to Møller
- Svava’s transfer fee
- And more
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Guests:
Jasmina Schweimler (@JasSchweimler)
