Managing Madrid Podcast: Brahim vs Juve, Kubo’s touch, Odriozola’s red, and new signing Sofie Svava

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part one: Loan-tracker with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse

Brahim Diaz vs Juventus

His good and bad, and main things that need to change in his decision-making

Alvaro Odriozola’s red card and overall performance vs Cagliari

Vlahovic to Juventus

Takefusa Kubo vs Villarreal

Victor Chust vs Levante

Borja Mayoral vs Real Sociedad

And more.

Part Two (31:09): Las Blancas with Om Arvind and Jasmina Schweimler

Svava’s strengths and best position/s

What she needs to improve on and areas for growth

Why she got so few minutes at Wolfsburg

Svava’s competition with Olga and where the former fits in at Real Madrid

Whether Svava can really deputize in central midfield

The need for patience and parallels to Møller

Svava’s transfer fee

And more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

Guests:

Jasmina Schweimler (@JasSchweimler)

