Managing Madrid Podcast: Brahim vs Juve, Kubo’s touch, Odriozola’s red, and new signing Sofie Svava

Wolfsburg journalist Jasmina Schweimler joins Om Arvind to discuss our new signing while Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse review the performances of the loanees

By Om Arvind, Matt_Wiltse, and Kiyan Sobhani
Fc Barcelona V Real Madrid - Spanish Women Supercup - Semi Final 1 Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part one: Loan-tracker with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse

  • Brahim Diaz vs Juventus
  • His good and bad, and main things that need to change in his decision-making
  • Alvaro Odriozola’s red card and overall performance vs Cagliari
  • Vlahovic to Juventus
  • Takefusa Kubo vs Villarreal
  • Victor Chust vs Levante
  • Borja Mayoral vs Real Sociedad
  • And more.

Part Two (31:09): Las Blancas with Om Arvind and Jasmina Schweimler

  • Svava’s strengths and best position/s
  • What she needs to improve on and areas for growth
  • Why she got so few minutes at Wolfsburg
  • Svava’s competition with Olga and where the former fits in at Real Madrid
  • Whether Svava can really deputize in central midfield
  • The need for patience and parallels to Møller
  • Svava’s transfer fee
  • And more

Click here for access

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

Guests:

Jasmina Schweimler (@JasSchweimler)

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

