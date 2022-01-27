Casemiro on players avoiding vaccination: “You have to get vaccinated because health comes first”

Real Madrid midfielder and Brazil international Casemiro was asked about the absence of teammate Renan Lodi during a press conference ahead of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday.

“Well, the answer is more or less in the line I have spoken. My thinking is independent of football and anything else. Health first. My opinion is to listen to the specialists who are doctors, specialists who worked and studied. I listen to the specialists who say that the vaccine is important that the virus has not gone away, that it is still there, and it is important to take care of yourself.”

“Of course, there are people with Covid who have not made the decision not to be at home. There is one thing I put first and that is health. Regardless of wins or losses. If Lodi made that decision, I don’t know why. I saw on the news that he has the first dose, but the ones I listen to are the specialists and doctors. Everyone has their opinion and thought and mine is that you have to get vaccinated and respect because health comes first.”

Lodi will miss the qualifier after Brazil head coach Tite omitted him from the squad due to the fullback’s status. Tite explained his reasoning and said, “He missed the chance to compete.”

Ecuador requires players and anyone entering the country to be fully vaccinated while Lodi reportedly has only received the first dose of the vaccine. Brazil was required to omit the 23-year-old and Tite proceeded to call up Dani Alves and Phillippe Coutinho to the squad as replacement.