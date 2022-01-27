Real Madrid Chief Scout in Monaco trying to sign Aurélien Tchouameni -report

Real Madrid’s Chief Scout Juni Calafat is in Monaco trying to secure the signing of defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report published today on MARCA. Tchouameni is 22 years old and would be Madrid’s priority to upgrade their midfield line next summer, per that same report.

Los Blancos still don’t have a replacement for Casemiro. They signed Eduardo Camavinga last summer and coach Carlo Ancelotti has given him minutes as a defensive midfielder when Casemiro hasn’t been available, but Camavinga needs more freedom and Real Madrid have realized that he will perform better as a central-midfielder, meaning that Tchouameni would be a good fit for Los Blancos in the near future.

Apparently, Real Madrid will need to pay around €60 million to sign Tchouameni next summer. If that happens, will Los Blancos remain interested in another signing as expensive as Erling Haaland’s or will they just add Tchouameni and Mbappe to what’s already a competitive squad?