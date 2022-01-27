 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ramos on 92:48: “It’s a move that we had rehearsed before”

The Real Madrid legend drops a new interview

“SERGIO RAMOS by JOHN REED” Now Open Sergio Ramos Trains At The World New Fitness Concept Gym In Madrid Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Sergio Ramos By John Reed

Sergio Ramos has been busy lately. He recently opened up a new gym in Madrid: SERGIO RAMOS by JOHN REED, a brand new premium fitness club, at Intercambiador de Moncloa. The photo above is from a promotional event there on January 25th.

Now he’s dropped a new interview with Paris Saint Germain for a promotional event: Qatar Airways, My journey to Paris. In it, Ramos discusses his childhood and journey to PSG. Below are the quotes which are relevant to Real Madrid.

“Unforgettable, and many,” Ramos said of his favourite memories as a footballer. “Like the one in Lisbon, with a goal of mine at the last minute when hope was lost. All of the Champions League, the first game, the first goal, against Olympiakos, but if I had to choose one it would be the Lisbon goal that made it to extra time and win the Champions League”.

”It’s a move that we had rehearsed before, both the team in the corners and with Modric,” Ramos said of his goal against Atletico, the famous 92:48. “We had a very good relationship, a very good feeling, we understood each other without looking at each other, and we knew that at set pieces they misaligned some times and we could take advantage of it even though they were a strong and solid team. I made a move to the far post to trick the opponent into going to the penalty spot. There were a lot of players, there was a special blocking and I was able to shoot alone. It will always be the goal of my life.“

