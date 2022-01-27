Kroos: “Mbappe is a top player and Real Madrid always want the best players”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos talked to Spain’s public TV channel TVE in a brief interview and answered some questions about the team’s immediate future and also about Kylian Mbappe, who is set to become a free agent next summer.

“It’s no secret that Real Madrid want him and are interested in his signing. He’s a top, top player and we always want the best players in our club,” he said when asked about the French striker.

Kroos also shared his thoughts about how busy the schedule is going to get for Real Madrid.

“It’s hard to understand the schedule issue, but it’s clear to us that our season will be at stake over the next few games,” he explained.

The midfielder concluded his interview by praising Sergio Ramos and saying how odd it will be to face him when Real Madrid and PSG meet in the Champions League’s Round of 16 next month.

“He wasn’t just a teammate, he was the captain and it will surely be a bit weird to face him next month,” he concluded.