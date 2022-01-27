Bernabeu set to increase capacity by opening stand ahead of PSG match—report

The Bernabeu is set to have one of its stands opened following renovation ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League match against PSG on February 15, according to a report from MARCA.

The Castellana stand, which is the north stand of the stadium, is set to have its construction tarp removed ahead of the big match in a few weeks. It has been at a reduced capacity since being closed off due to the ongoing Bernabeu renovation project. Real Madrid is reportedly hoping to create a more intimidating atmosphere for the match.

A decision to open the stand and capacity will reportedly be finalized soon dependent on the agreement of the engineers, builders and architects who are currently constructing the project. The planned retractable pitch will be underneath this northern stand.

The south stand of the stadium is reportedly not nearly as finished and is a much more in-depth endeavor. This is the end of the Bernabeu that is under construction with cranes and drillers and will take more time to complete.

The Bernabeu renovation project is set to be completed between the first and second quarter of 2023.