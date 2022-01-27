Morientes: “Kylian will go to Madrid next year.”

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes, who is now an ambassador for La Liga, among other things, spoke to RMC sport today, and revealed some thoughts (perhaps facts?) about the Kylian Mbappe situation.

“Kylian will go to Madrid next year,” Morientes told RMC. “I’ve listened to the club and Florentino a lot. The president loves him because he’s different. He can play for many years at Real Madrid.”

Morientes is obviously still very well connected to Real Madrid. He was at the Bernabeu earlier this season presenting the Intercontinental Trophy, and is still friends with Florentino Perez and the board.

Could what he is saying here be more fact than sentiment? Perhaps. Morientes is sure of his stance that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player next year, and it seems to be coming from a place of inside knowledge given his relationship with Florentino Perez.

Either way, we probably won’t know definitively for some time — likely after the two PSG matchups in the Champions League conclude.