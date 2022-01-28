Open Thread : 28 January 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Vinicius and the Selecao

Vinicius, Casemiro and Militao start for Brazil. Rodrygo nowhere in sight. Brazil managed a 1-1 draw after Emerson and the Ecuador GK were sent off early in the fixture. Brazil GK had his sending off overturned during the crazy opening half of the game.

Fede starts for Uruguay in key qualifier against Paraguay

Fede’s Uruguay have kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay

Courtois and Lunin with that work

Aurelien on the way?

Aaand another one?

‍♂️| Ryan Gravenberch is high on Real Madrid's wish list. They are looking for rejuvenation in midfield, and he is seen as an ideal candidate. Gravenberch's contract at Ajax expires in 2023 and no agreement over extension in sight.



Talk about earning your money. Juni Calafat is on the job. It looks like Real Madrid are looking to setup numerous transfers for the summer. There’s bound to be a lot of departures from the Bernabeu in the summer of 2022. Isco, Bale, Marcelo, Vallejo and Dani Ceballos will in all likelihood walk out the front door at the end of the current season. Mr Calafat has to bring the club options to fill those squad places.

Poll of the day