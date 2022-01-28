Tchouameni price raised to €80 million -report

Real Madrid will have to spend at least €80 million to sign Monaco defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni next summer, as the club have increased the price of the player. That’s according to a report published today on MARCA, and said report suggests that Monaco could even raise that price up to €100 million if Tchouameni keeps performing at a high level before the end of the season.

Chief Scout Juni Calafat was reportedly in Monaco this week as Real Madrid are interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who could be a natural replacement —and also a successor— for Casemiro.

However, if Monaco truly want to cash in around €80 million next summer, Los Blancos might actually leave the table and decide to look at some other potential targets to add more depth to the midfield line, as spending that kind of money on a player who wouldn’t be a starter for quite some time seems a bit desperate.