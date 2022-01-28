Militao given permission to return, will be available for Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has been given permission by the Brazilian Football Federation to return to the Spanish capital, as he will be suspended when Brazil face Paragua next Tuesday. Therefore, Militao will be available for the Copa del Rwy Quarterfinals against Athletic Bilbao.

That might not be the case of Vinicius, Casemiro and Rodrygo. The three of them will stay with their national team until Wednesday and then they will catch a long flight home, so while they could be available for the game against Athletic it would be extremely risky to play them given the circumstances and the muscle fatigue they will have just one day after the trip.

Militao’s presence will be extremely valuable, though. Real Madrid are more reliable when him and David Alaba are playing in the center of the team’s defensive line, so having the two of them leading the defense against Athletic will be huge.