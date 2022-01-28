Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Tchouameni’s increased price; Adama’s potential fit

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Adama Traore’s role in Barca
- What does his signing mean for Abde and Serginho Dest?
- Xavi Hernandez’s quote about not bringing back players who wanted to leave — does Adama fit into that category?
- Aurelien Tchouameni complications
- Should there be an all-star game? Can we make it work in a way that’s fun and meaningful?
- Ilaix Moriba’s return to La Liga
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...