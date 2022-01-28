Bale reportedly ‘dominating’ physical tests as Real Madrid trains during break

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is reportedly standing out during physical tests, according to El Chiringuito TV.

¡EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7! #ChiringuitoMadrid



"BALE ha ARRASADO en las PRUEBAS FÍSICAS del REAL MADRID"



➡️"Arrasa AÑO TRAS AÑO en estas pruebas y ningún jugador es CAPAZ de ALCANZAR sus MARCAS" pic.twitter.com/n45ddNODj6 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 28, 2022

El Chiringuito’s Edu Aguirre claims Bale has been dominating physical tests season-by-season and has stood out among the rest of his teammates. He also claims no one else on the squad has been able to reach the marks Bale has.

The Welshman recently returned to the squad after missing several months due to an unspecified issue. He has returned in peak physical condition at least according to El Chiringuito’s reporting.

Bale and Real Madrid also took part in their third training session of the week on Friday. Only part of the squad participated as several players are serving international duty at the World Cup qualifiers, according to Realmadrid.com.

Training seemingly proceeded as usual as the players took part in possession and pressing work and concluding with a small-sided simulation match. Luka Modric and Mariano reportedly trained by themselves on the pitch while some of the squad present including Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio trained indoors.

Eder Militão is also set to return to training soon after Real Madrid received permission to recall him from international duty with Brazil ahead of the club’s match against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey next Thursday.