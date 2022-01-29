Open Thread : 29 January 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Las Blancas bringing the noise

The ladies are up against Sevilla in an effort to climb up the table. Las Blancas are currently in 8th place with 3 games in hand while their opponents are in 5th place.

I just can’t get enough

Legendary duo in the making?

Vinicius and Karim as a duo have lit up the world this season. Will they etch their names in history as a legendary Real Madrid duo?

Alaba trying to pick up Hazard’s form..

David Alaba is a leader. He can be seen here picking Hazard’s form off the ground. Jokes aside, Alaba has been a godsend. He has without a moment’s hesitation took it upon himself to get the boys to keep their chins up. This team has no shortage of fighters but adding a leader to a squad that’s experiencing mixed performances and results while managing it’s evolution has proved a masterstroke. Alaba is not only a leader but a serial winner given his history with Bayern Munich. Winning league titles is a staple for him and hopefully that mentality will permeate through to the younger players.

Camavinga blocking Hazard’s form

Eduardo refusing to give Hazard a break. The deliberations with Aurelien Tchouameni and his consigliere will be eased by the fact that Real Madrid already have this defensive midfield gem on their hands. He’s still a bit raw but there’s no doubt he’s a generational talent. He’s learning how to play flanked by two world class 8s who rotate intuitively. It’s quite a steep learning curve but his technical abilities mean that it’s only the physical and the mental side that’s in need of development. Both aspects are subject to time.

How much is too much?

I have been a fan of Tchouameni since his performances for France last year. I hand’t seen him kick a ball before but his confidence was incredible. He looked like he’d played for France for a decade. How much do Real Madrid need him? Is the risk worth it? I think Real Madrid should pay the money Monaco wants. If we’re not gonna be buying a RB, CB, Bellingham or Gravenberch then we might as well invest in Aurelien Tchouameni. We’ll be sure not to have a porous midfield at the very least.

