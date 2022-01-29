Real Madrid Femenino vs. Sevilla: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today host Sevilla in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with kickoff slated for 11:00 a.m. EST (5:00 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas are back in action in Primera Iberdrola for the first time since Dec. 22, 2021. After the league’s winter break, Real Madrid’s matches against Atletico de Madrid, UDG Tenerife and Rayo Vallecano were all postponed.

Las Blancas last played on January 19 against FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals. Real Madrid were thwarted in second-half stoppage time by an Alexia Putellas 91st-minute winner.

Sevilla have won their last three matches since the winter break. The Andalusian side beat Madrid CFF and Rayo Vallecano 2-1. They most recently defeated Valencia 3-1.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andres, Kaci, Olga, Maite Oroz, Caroline Moller Hansen, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gerard, Teresa, Asllani, Esther, M. Cardona, Lorena, Claudia F., Lucia, Rocio

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

Sevilla XI: Sullastres, Lucia R., Isabella, Nago C., Jessica Martinez, Inma, Payne, Araya Almudena, Debora G., Gaitan L.

Subs: C. Castro, R. Otermin, Amparito, Cahynova, Toro, E. del Estal, Vasconcelos, Tere, Nazareth

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Real Madrid TV (Español)