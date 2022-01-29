Palmeiras give Real Madrid the green light to negotiate with Endrick — report

The next Brazilian prodigy in line for Real Madrid to swoop up may be Palmeiras’s Endrick Felipe. Currently 15, Endrick has impressed Real’s scouting network and the club wants to sign him as soon as possible — though, per current FIFA rules, they wouldn’t be able to bring him over to Europe until he turns 18.

A report in Marca today states that Palmeiras want to work with Endrick and his family, and have given him the green light to negotiate with the two primary candidates to sign him: Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Currently, Endrick has a termination clause in his contract which costs 17m Euros. But again, Real Madrid, even if they sign him now, would have to keep him in Brazil for 2-3 years before bringing him over to Europe. They’re not concerned about that rule, likely, since there’s clearly no rush with Endrick. What’s most important is to obtain his rights as quickly as possible before another club signs him.