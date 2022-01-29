CLIP: Discussion on whether or not Real Madrid should sign Tchouameni

The man of the hour, Aurelien Tchouameni, has been much the spark of discussion in Real Madrid circles lately. There has been a link with him for about a year now, but it wasn’t until this week where the club sent Juni Calafat to Monaco to start negotiations.

We’ve covered the potential Tchouameni signing over that last few days on the podcasts. To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled segments on him from different podcasts here, for free, so that you can listen to it all in one go.

Topics addressed in the clip below:

Is Tchouameni needed?

What’s his best position?

Would he derail the development of Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde?

How does he compare with Casemiro?

Can Real Madrid still sign other players of need if they sign the Frenchman?

Will the club actually dish out 80m+ for him?

All that, and more, is in the following clip. These two clips are taken from Thursday’s Managing Madrid mailbag podcast and Friday’s Churros y Tácticas Podcast respectively.

