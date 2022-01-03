Bale and Carvajal won’t be ready to face Alcoyano

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal are still training apart from the group and won’t be ready to face Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to rotate his squad in that game, but Los Blancos will also need to bounce back from the disappointing loss against Getafe.

Carvajal will try to recover in time for Saturday’s home match against Valencia. The Spanish right-back suffered a muscle injury during the past Madrid Derby against Atletico and has been out ever since. Knowing his recent history of muscle injuries, coach Ancelotti and the rest of the staff will surely be cautious with Carvajal, given that his presence will be crucial when the Champions League’s Round of 16 begins in February.

On the other hand, Bale won’t have a relevant role going forward, so his return to the squad shouldn’t be that crucial.