Vinicius Jr’s COVID Test Comes Back Negative

Some good news coming out of Madrid this morning, as Vinicius Jr has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 this morning. Though the club has yet to officially confirm it yet (they should do so soon, latest by tomorrow), it seems like Vinicius Jr will be set to play soon.

He probably will not play against Alocyano on Wednesday (he likely won’t travel with the team at all), he should be able to rejoin the team in training at the very least. Real Madrid sorely missed the Brazilian’s line-breaking ability and talent against Getafe in a loss on Sunday night, and it’s clear the team is a very different team without him — especially against low-blocks when dribblers are needed.

Vinicius is now just awaiting the confirmation from La Liga to rejoin the team.

In other news, Luka Jovic is still testing positive. And as Lucas Navarette wrote about earlier today, Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale won’t be back by Wednesday, but should be available for the Super Cup against Barcelona.