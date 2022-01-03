Casemiro after 1-0 loss to Getafe: “We fought until the end”

Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro talked to the press after the team’s 1-0 defeat to Getafe this Sunday, in what was the first game of 2022 for Los Blancos. The Brazilian player wanted to show some optimism after such a discouraging loss.

“This jersey demands that we never lose but we had chances and if we do fall short, it should be just like we showed, fighting to the end. Everyone is committed, we have a great squad. We must always try to take three points but we have to move forward now,” said Casemiro.

He was asked about Militao’s mistake, which led to Getafe’s only goal.

“It was a tough, complicated game. When we slip up, we do so as a team but we have to be fair, today it came down to an individual mistake by a guy who has been one of our best players recently. That’s the way football goes and we have to be focused. We worked and fought hard but it’s over now and we have to look ahead to the Copa match,” he added.

Casemiro will likely get some rest when Real Madrid visit Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32, as Ancelotti will be expected to rotate his squad and give some reserves a chance. In that context, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Blanco and Fede Valverde will compete for the starting spot as the team’s defensive midfielder.