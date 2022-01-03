Malena Ortiz Cruz Posts Goodbye Message

Malena Ortiz Cruz has announced her departure from Real Madrid, leaving a message on social media.

Translation:

The time has come to compete again and, in order to do so, I have to take another path.

I want to start this farewell by thanking Real Madrid for the opportunity to be part of its history over these years — it has been a real pleasure.

I take many experiences with me from this phase in my career, both good and difficult moments, but which have helped me to grow without a doubt. I want to thank all the workers who are part of this club and with whom I have met throughout these three years.

I also thank the fans for all their support, which I have always felt acutely, especially in the most difficult moments. To my companions, who have acted as sisters and taken care of me every day. And finally, to each member of the coaching staff who have demanded the maximum from me in these years.

I wish everyone in this family the best and I hope you continue to make history.