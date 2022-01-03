 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Malena Ortiz Cruz Posts Goodbye Message

Her time at Real Madrid has come to an end.

By Om Arvind
Real Madrid V Valencia CF - Primera Division Femenina Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images

Malena Ortiz Cruz has announced her departure from Real Madrid, leaving a message on social media.

Translation:

The time has come to compete again and, in order to do so, I have to take another path.

I want to start this farewell by thanking Real Madrid for the opportunity to be part of its history over these years — it has been a real pleasure.

I take many experiences with me from this phase in my career, both good and difficult moments, but which have helped me to grow without a doubt. I want to thank all the workers who are part of this club and with whom I have met throughout these three years.

I also thank the fans for all their support, which I have always felt acutely, especially in the most difficult moments. To my companions, who have acted as sisters and taken care of me every day. And finally, to each member of the coaching staff who have demanded the maximum from me in these years.

I wish everyone in this family the best and I hope you continue to make history.

Malena suffered from an ACL injury last April and spent a large stretch of time recovering and working herself back to full fitness. She was ready to play a while back but has been at the bottom of the depth chart and has made no appearances this season.

Malena came off the bench twice in 2020/21 after having a much bigger role in 2019/20 with CD Tacón, seeing the pitch on 19 occasions in what was technically Real Madrid Femenino’s first season.

Managing Madrid wishes her the best in her future endeavors and thanks her for her part in building the foundation of the women’s section, especially in that difficult 19/20 campaign.

