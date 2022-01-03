Pedrerol: Mbappe will play for Real Madrid this year

El Chiringuito TV’s host Josep Pedrerol has affirmed Real Madrid fans that Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid in 2022. In the first editorial of the year, Pedrerol even goes on to say that, only the signature of Mbappe is missing from completing the deal. Josep Pedrerol was completely convinced last summer as well when Mbappe’s deal eventually fell through. But the famous journalist seems even more confident this time around.

As per Pedrerol, “The dream of Mbappe is to play for Real Madrid. Next to Karim Benzema, at the new Bernabéu.”

EL EDITORIAL de @jpedrerol:



"El sueño de @KMbappe es jugar en el Real Madrid. Al lado de @Benzema, en el nuevo Bernabéu". #JUGONES — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 3, 2022

Pedrerol also spoke about Erling Haaland. While the Norwegian’s affection for Spain is well known, Pedrerol thinks anything can happen about this transfer with both Real Madrid and Barcelona being interested in signing the forward from Borussia Dortmund.