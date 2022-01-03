Victor Chust Starts In Cadiz’s Loss As Sevilla Gain Ground On Real Madrid

A Monday night showdown at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla saw Real Madrid loanee Victor Chust start for Cadiz against title contenders Sevilla in what was a game where both teams were decimated with injuries, suspensions, and absences due to COVID-19. Cadiz were missing eight players, while Sevilla were missing six players.

Among Cadiz’s absences was center-back Juan Cala, which allowed an opportunity for manager Alvaro Cervera to slide Chust into the defensive line from the start.

Chust did not have much to do, but played well. Cadiz, just like they did against Real Madrid in December, prevented Sevilla from getting into goal-scoring opportunities. Cervera’s men have yet to concede a counter-attacking goal all season, and that didn’t change tonight.

Chust saw little of the ball. He had just 18 touches in 61 minutes before being taken off for Iza Carcelen. He had trouble with his passing (just 60% accuracy) as Cadiz struggled stringing passes together and advancing into Sevilla’s half.

Though Chust did still have a solid cameo. He had one important defensive intervention in the second half on a rare Sevilla counter-attack, and did well to track Lucas Ocampos’s off-ball runs into the box. Chust also had four clearances. He was blameless on Sevilla’s game-winning goal where goalkeeper Jeremi Ledesma should’ve done better keeping out Ocampos’s shot at the near post.