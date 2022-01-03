Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Further Reflection On Real Madrid’s Loss; Barca’s Challenge In Registering New Players

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Further reflection on Real Madrid’s loss last night

The upcoming schedule

Can Ferran Torres be registered by Barcelona?

The difference in drama levels between Real and Barca in the last five years

Barcelona’s win over Mallorca, and what it meant for Ter Stegen and Luuk de Jong

Xavi’s pre-game quotes

Mallorca’s absences

Kieran Tripper’s farewell?

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

