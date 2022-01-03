Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Further Reflection On Real Madrid’s Loss; Barca’s Challenge In Registering New Players

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Further reflection on Real Madrid’s loss last night
- The upcoming schedule
- Can Ferran Torres be registered by Barcelona?
- The difference in drama levels between Real and Barca in the last five years
- Barcelona’s win over Mallorca, and what it meant for Ter Stegen and Luuk de Jong
- Xavi’s pre-game quotes
- Mallorca’s absences
- Kieran Tripper’s farewell?
- And more.
