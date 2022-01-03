 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Further Reflection On Real Madrid’s Loss; Barca’s Challenge In Registering New Players

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are back with the first serving of churros in 2022

By Kiyan Sobhani
Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Further reflection on Real Madrid’s loss last night
  • The upcoming schedule
  • Can Ferran Torres be registered by Barcelona?
  • The difference in drama levels between Real and Barca in the last five years
  • Barcelona’s win over Mallorca, and what it meant for Ter Stegen and Luuk de Jong
  • Xavi’s pre-game quotes
  • Mallorca’s absences
  • Kieran Tripper’s farewell?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

