Open Thread : 30 January 2022

Real Madrid ladies saw off Sevilla 3-1, with some oh so sweet finishing. The ladies are now in 7th, 1 point off 5th place and with games in hand. The climb is looking good. Femenino have some momentum with 4 wins and a single loss in their last 5 outings.

Castilla held to 2-2 draw in mini-clasico

BARCELONA B 0-1 CASTILLA!! pic.twitter.com/75CYpoZLcX — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) January 29, 2022

There were some good performances from Raul’s boys spoiled largely by star defender Pablo Ramon’s sending off. Castilla failed to hold on as Barca be equalised at the death to get a share of the spoils.

If Real Madrid cannot find a midfield three that works well consistently when moving on from KCM, could we see the team revert back to a double pivot in the near future? Has the game got to the point where numerical superiority in midfield is key? Finding 3 unique midfielders who blend well together isn’t easy. Real Madrid were lucky to end up with KCM. It’s not so obvious that we’ll find another 3-man combo that works.

Can a midfield work without a conductor? How important are midfield combinations and the unique midfielders that make them work?

